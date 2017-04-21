Wanted murder suspect surrenders after standoff with KCK police - KCTV5

By Shain Bergan, Assignment Editor
By Chris Meggs, News Producer
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -

The murder suspect who was the subject of a multi-day manhunt surrendered Sunday morning following a five-hour standoff with Kansas City, Kan. police. 

Police and U.S. Marshals responded around 1 a.m. to a home at 10th Street and Kansas Avenue in Kansas City, Kan., while searching for Emenencio Lansdown, the man charged with murdering Casey Eaton on Wednesday. Lansdown then barricaded himself inside a home and exchanged gunfire with police, they say. No one was injured.

Lansdown came out of the home and surrendered around 6:30 a.m.He is in custody and being interviewed by police, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

Local and state agencies in Kansas and Missouri have been looking for Emenencio C. Lansdown, 41, since Wednesday, when he was last seen in the Armourdale area of Kansas City. Lansdown is charged with second-degree murder and criminal possession of a firearm in connection with the death of Eaton, according to authorities.

Eaton, 34, was killed in the 900 block of Kansas Avenue and found dead in a car outside a house in the area on Wednesday. Eaton is Pamela Butler’s sister. Butler, 10, was kidnapped and killed 18 years ago. Her body was found the next day behind a church in Grain Valley.

