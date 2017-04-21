2 men charged in fatal shooting outside KC gas station in March

Two men have been charged in connection with a fatal shooting that happened in March outside a KC gas station.

Dionandre Ganter, 28, and Michael Sewell, 42, both face charges of second-degree murder, attempted robbery, and two counts of armed criminal action. Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced the charges today.

According to court records, witness statements and surveillance video taken from the BP gas station on E. 39th in Kansas City on March 11, Ganter and Sewell tried to take a gun from the victim as he sat in a vehicle. The victim, 32-year-old Dorron Blackmon, was then fatally shot.

Sewell told police that if video footage showed him robbing and killing someone, then it was him.

Prosecutors have requested a $250,000 bond for each defendant.

