Chiefs GM John Dorsey hard at work for upcoming NFL Draft

Dorsey said on Friday that the Kansas City Chiefs have between 150-170 players on their board as they prepare for the draft, and it's taken 60,000 hours of work and analysis to get there.

One of the positions under the microscope in this years draft is quarterback, but Dorsey says his approach to looking at the options there isn't any different than in the past.

He does, however, think there are some very talented quarterbacks in the 2017 class.

"I think they have different skill sets and they vary. Some are better runners. Making the transition from the college game to the NFL level that's a different animal. Are there any sure-fire starters right off the bat. You can take a poll with some other GMs but I don't think so. Are there some quarterbacks that have the traits and skills to be developed down the road. Yeah, there sure is," he said.

Another position of note, Dorsey said he thinks this is the deepest cornerback class he's seen.

"There's a chance this year there are 7 corners that could be taken in this draft," said Dorsey. "Why not acquire some more corners because this is a league nowadays that you can't have enough of those good cornerback positions."

With the schedule coming out Thursday night, Dorsey said this is the best schedule he's seen in his time with the Chiefs mainly because he loves those three home games in December when this team should be making a playoff push.

