Wayside Waifs offers $35 pet adoptions during annual adoptathon

Looking to adopt a furry friend this spring? You might be in luck.

This weekend Wayside Waifs’ is holding their annual adoptathon. Whether you’re looking for a dog, cat or even a rabbit or rats, your perfect pet may be patiently waiting for their "fur-ever" home.

The event will take place until 7 p.m Friday.

They’ll also be holding a second event Saturday which will go from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Pet adoptions are just $35. All animals are spayed or neutered, microchipped and are current on vaccinations.

According to Johanna Thackeray, they’re doing this to bring awareness to Kansas City’s homeless animals.

“We have over 200 animals right now at the shelter trying to find them forever homes. So far we’ve had over 30 adoptions, and have plenty more. So come out and find your best friend,” Thackeracy said.

Last year’s adoptathon resulted in nearly every available animal in the building being adopted.

