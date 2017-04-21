Kansas City man faces murder charges in Easter Sunday shooting - KCTV5

Kansas City man faces murder charges in Easter Sunday shooting

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
John L. Williamson, 30, faces second-degree murder, a protection order violation and armed criminal action charges. (Jackson County Jail) John L. Williamson, 30, faces second-degree murder, a protection order violation and armed criminal action charges. (Jackson County Jail)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A Kansas City man faces murder charges in an Easter Sunday fatal shooting of Robert A. Witmer.

John L. Williamson, 30, faces second-degree murder, a protection order violation and armed criminal action charges.

According to court records, a witness told police who responded to the scene of the shooting that "John Lynn Williamson" shot him. And he pointed toward where Williamson lives.

Officers found Williamson and a handgun in the shed where he lives. A witness told police that Witmer and Williamson had been in an argument. Witmer picked up a rock and Williamson said he would shoot him. 

Williamson already was being held on a $200,000 bond for violation of an order of protection.

