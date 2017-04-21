Pamela Butler's mother mourns after second daughter is killed in KCK

A woman whose 10-year-old daughter was abducted and murdered in KCK 18 years ago is now dealing with another daughter's murder.

Pamela’s Playground is dedicated to Pamela Butler, a 10-year-old girl who was kidnapped and killed 18 years ago.

Now, her mother is having to bury another daughter slain in the streets of Kansas City.

Casey Eaton, 34, was found dead in a car outside a house on Wednesday night.

“I got a parent’s worst nightmare again,” said Cherri West, Pamela Butler and Casey Eaton’s mother.

For West, hearing her daughter had died was painfully familiar. “I can’t believe this is happening to me again,” she said.

West’s youngest daughter, Butler, was kidnapped from a KCK neighborhood in October of 1999. The 10-year-old’s body was found the next day behind a church in Grain Valley.

Now, youngest and oldest daughters are together again after 18 years.

“I hope they’re hugging and reminiscing as kids and looking down on me and keeping me strong to go through this again,” West said.

While police investigate what happened to Eaton, West wants whoever is involved in her death to know one thing: “You have really destroyed my family.”

West is asking for prayers. There will also be a vigil tomorrow at 3 p.m.

