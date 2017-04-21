Coach Danneman’s co-workers at West Platte High share memories of him

The Missouri Highway Patrol says a semi crossed the median and hit three vehicles. (KCTV5)

The Weston community is rallying behind students and teachers at West Platte High School after the death of Nate Danneman.

West Platte High School is grieving the loss of one of their own.

Head football coach Nate Danneman died Wednesday night after a semi-truck hit his car.

Now, the people who worked with him the most are shedding light on his who he was.

“I think my favorite part was just getting to work with him every day,” said Dillon Higdon, the head boys basketball coach.

There was a vigil on Thursday night, but on Friday -- as the school week ends -- his co-workers are remembering who he was both on and off the field.

“He would challenge students, players on the field, people in class and in the weight room,” said Assistant Football Coach Tanner Lawson. “His big thing was he would bet you a Sonic burrito if you could beat him.”

The coaches say not a lot of people owed Danneman a burrito.

“It’s awesome and tragic all at the same time when you see a community come together in this way,” Higdon said. “It’s amazing the support that’s been shown. It’s amazing, the monetary donations were made and the people who showed up last night in the vigil, but the fact we’re doing it at all is tragic.”

The GoFundMe page for the family has raised more than $25,000 in less than two days.

