Coach Danneman’s co-workers at West Platte High share memories of him

At least nine people died after being crammed into a sweltering tractor-trailer found parked outside a Walmart in the Midsummer Texas heat, victims of what authorities said on Sunday was an immigrant-smuggling attempt gone wrong.More >
Storms that passed through the metro on Saturday night caused many power outages, with the outage numbers reaching up to over 115,000 people without power.More >
A 36-year-old man from Smithville died early Sunday morning in a two-vehicle accident in Clay County.More >
Here is some information we have found for those without power due to Saturday night's storms.More >
An 11-year-old girl suffered bone-deep lacerations when what was probably a fish chewed on her foot and ankle as she cooled off in a northeastern Minnesota lake.More >
Two Kansas City, KS firefighters have been transferred to a local hospital due to electrical shock.More >
A new website called TruePeopleSearch.com is creating shock waves when it comes to privacy.More >
A man who was denied a $5 million lottery jackpot because his teenage son bought the ticket is suing the California Lottery Commission.More >
