Worker discovers possible explosives near 23rd, Indiana

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Police are investigating after a worker found possible explosives Friday on the city's east side. (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Police are investigating after a worker found possible explosives Friday on the city's east side.

Officers were called shortly after 3 p.m. to East 23rd Street and Indiana Avenue. The immediate area and surrounding blocks were temporarily closed to traffic.

A bomb and arson unit was called to the area to remove the devices, which they were successful at doing. 

