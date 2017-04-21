Worker discovers possible explosives near 23rd, Indiana

Police are investigating after a worker found possible explosives Friday on the city's east side. (KCTV5)

Officers were called shortly after 3 p.m. to East 23rd Street and Indiana Avenue. The immediate area and surrounding blocks were temporarily closed to traffic.

A bomb and arson unit was called to the area to remove the devices, which they were successful at doing.

