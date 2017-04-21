Investigation underway after student allegedly raped at Paseo Academy

Authorities are investigating after a student at Paseo Academy of Fine and Performing Arts was allegedly raped. (Kimo Hood/KCTV5 News)

Authorities are investigating after a student at Paseo Academy of Fine and Performing Arts was allegedly raped.

Kansas City police were called about 5:30 p.m. Monday to the school located at 4747 Flora Ave.

Kansas City Public Schools says since learning of these allegations, administrators are proceeding with a full investigation and fully cooperating with the police department.

"That is very disheartening," Rufus St. Clair, who graduated from the school in 1975, said of the alleged rape. "As I said before, when I attended school here we felt as if we were safe. We felt that we could walk around the halls and not worry about someone doing something of that nature to us."

"All district and state protocols are being and will continue to be followed throughout the investigation. We take the safety of our students very seriously and are committed to ensuring that our buildings are safe and secure for our children," said Natalie Allen, district spokeswoman.

About 500 students, grades seven through twelve, attend the signature school that has thriving performing arts program. Students have to apply to enroll.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.