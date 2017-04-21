Lawrence police investigating armed robbery at Cash 2 Go - KCTV5

Lawrence police investigating armed robbery at Cash 2 Go

Lawrence police are investigating after an armed robbery at the Cash 2 Go at 1717 W. 6th St. today.

Officers got the call about the robbery around 12:30 p.m. on Friday. A female victim said two men, one of whom had a weapon, had entered the business and demanded money.

The suspects took an undisclosed about of money and left the area headed westbound on W. 6th Street.

They were last seen in an older model red Pontiac car.

The investigation is ongoing, so anyone with information is asked to call the Lawrence Police Department at 785-832-7509.

