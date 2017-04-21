Current weather conditions make for bountiful morel hunt

There's moisture in the ground and temperatures are just right. It is a mushroom hunter's delight. (AP)

It's hunting season for mushrooms, and people across the metro are searching for those elusive morels.

There's moisture in the ground and temperatures are just right. It is a mushroom hunter's delight.

Bill Graham with the Missouri Department of Conservation says it's not only the time of year for morel mushrooms to be ripe for the picking, but it's also a good time for the hunters to enjoy the outdoors.

"It's a short window of opportunity to find them, but they're out in the spring woods. Spring time in the forest where mushrooms are found is a special time. Everything's fresh, everything's green, we have wildflowers blooming out in the woods," Graham said.

If you're lucky, you may be able to find morel mushrooms at a local farmers market. But Graham says you're better just getting your hands dirty, one of the things that makes the hunt so exciting.

"If you're going to have a morel mushroom, you're going to have to go out in the woods and find them or know someone that has found them," Graham said.

As long as there's good moisture in the ground, Graham says conditions aren't much of a factor when choosing a time to go out and hunt. And while hunters admire the challenge of finding morel mushrooms, Graham admires the science behind them.

"It's just a few weeks that they appear. But for the individual morel, it may just be a few days that they appear and are good to eat. The biology of that, the chemistry of that is incredibly complex for a relatively simple thing, and that's part of what makes nature wondrous," Graham said.

Morel mushrooms are one of the few things that haven't been able to be mass produced yet. Which is more of a reason to enjoy the little things that nature has to offer.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.