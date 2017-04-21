Paola High School students who appear intoxicated may be asked to take breath test

There is now a new plan to curb alcohol and drug use inside Paola High School. (Angie Ricono/KCTV5 News)

There is now a new plan to curb alcohol and drug use inside Paola High School.

The timing couldn’t be better. Prom will be held Saturday night, and the new rules mean students can be asked to take a breathalyzer.

It’s unclear if administrators will simply call parents or the police. But it’s clear in the town that most people support the new plan.

"I think it’s a good thing and teaches kids some good life lessons that way," Paola resident Kylie Gardner said.

The new board-approved policy gives school leaders more tools to prevent alcohol and drug use on school property. The policy also changes how drug dogs will be used. They can search hallways and lockers, and now it is extended to the parking lot.

"I think that is smart, as well to punish kids for drinking alcohol before school or drinking underage," freshman Dominick Lowry said. "Everyone I know thinks it’s a good idea, like my parents and friends."

Most students support breathalyzers in school, and only a small minority are voicing objections, mostly for obvious reasons.

"I think it’s a smart idea. There’s no reason for kids to have stuff like that at school and then should be caught for doing that or don’t do it at all," Lowry said.

