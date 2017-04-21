Gov. Greitens' nonprofit attacks fellow Republican lawmaker

Gov. Eric Greitens' nonprofit is running digital ads attacking a fellow Republican who's slammed the governor's use of campaign donations that are routed through nonprofits to conceal the money's source. (AP)

The Kansas City Star reports that the ads urge people to call Sen. Rob Schaaf and tell him to "stop siding with liberals." The St. Joseph Republican has repeatedly helped grind Senate proceedings to a halt as he criticizes a lack of ethics reform progress and a pending statewide expansion of Medicaid managed care.

Besides criticizing Greitens's use of dark money, Schaaf has publicly questioned Greitens' ties to Centene, one of three companies that received a lucrative managed care contract.

The ads are from A New Missouri Inc., which was founded by some of the governor's campaign staff.

