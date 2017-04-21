New drug gives multiple sclerosis patients a new option

Eight people have been found dead in a tractor-trailer outside a Walmart in Texas in what police are calling a tragic human trafficking case.More >
Storms that passed through the metro on Saturday night caused many power outages, with the outage numbers reaching up to over 115,000 people without power.More >
A 36-year-old man from Smithville died early Sunday morning in a two-vehicle accident in Clay County.More >
An 11-year-old girl suffered bone-deep lacerations when what was probably a fish chewed on her foot and ankle as she cooled off in a northeastern Minnesota lake.More >
Here is some information we have found for those without power due to Saturday night's storms.More >
A man who was denied a $5 million lottery jackpot because his teenage son bought the ticket is suing the California Lottery Commission.More >
Tamba Hali, linebacker for the Kansas City Chiefs, took to his Twitter account on Saturday to express his concerns about his playing time.More >
A 21-year-old woman is in custody after allegedly running over another woman with her vehicle.More >
