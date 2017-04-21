Ronald McDonald House invites community to Pull-a-Plane event

Every year the Ronald McDonald House Charities provide lodging and food to more than 7,000 families. (KCTV5)

Past events were so successful that, organizers hope to raise more than $100,000. (KCTV5)

Many people would walk or run for charity but how many would pull an airplane?

That's what hundreds of people are doing on Saturday at Kansas City International Airport to raise money for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City.

The airplane is a Fed-Ex, Boeing 757, and 35 teams will compete to see which team can pull the plane 12 feet in the shortest amount of time.

Twelve feet, all to help moms and dads stay close to their sick children at the Ronald McDonald House, and get the services they need while their children are in the hospital.

It's the third year for the Pull-a-Plane event.

Director of Marketing and Communications at Ronald McDonald House Charities Emily Gretzinger says the organization is thrilled with the community’s support.

“We're just really lucky,” Gretzinger said. “We have everyone from individuals to corporate groups coming out tomorrow and we just feel really grateful that we have the support from the Kansas City community for this event and a lot of other things.”

All money raised during the event will be used to keep the three metro Ronald McDonald House locations running so that families of sick children get the support they need.

Every year the Ronald McDonald House Charities provide lodging and food to more than 7,000 families, allowing them to focus solely on their child's health during the difficult process.

Everyone is invited to attend Saturday’s Pull-a-Plane event. It begins at 10 a.m., rain or shine, and is being held at KCI Terminal A.

The event is free to attend and features carnival games for kids.

