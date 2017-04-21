Chiefs fans encouraged to purchase advance parking to save money, time at gate

Chiefs fans are encouraged to purchase parking passes in advance to secure the lowest price and reduce their time spent at the tollgate this upcoming season. (AP)

Full-season prepaid parking will be $300. Red parking purchased in advance on a single-game basis will be $35 per game.

Those without a pre-purchased pass will pay $60 at the gate. RV/bus parking will remain $70 per game when purchased in advance.

The Kansas City Chiefs say they don’t necessarily want the extra parking money. It’s an incentive to pre-purchase parking. They say they simply want to keep the line moving when people come to the games, opposed to stopping at the gates and slowing down the process.

Fans may pre-purchase parking in advance by visiting www.chiefs.com/parking.

The Chiefs say during the last playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium that 90-percent of their customers prepaid for parking. Prepay was $35, and paying at the gate was $60.

In 2016, on average, 78-percent prepaid for parking at $30. The price at the gate was $40.

In 2015, there was no difference between the price of prepaid or at the gate, and 55-percent of customers decided to prepay.

Single-game and group tickets for all home games will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Season ticket members, Chiefs Kingdom Rewards members and taxpayers of Jackson County will receive first priority to purchase single-game tickets on Monday.

The general public can purchase tickets online at www.chiefs.com or at the Arrowhead Stadium Ticket Office from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

