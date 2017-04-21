Police search for suspect after shooting at Independence QuikTrip

Eight people have been found dead in a tractor-trailer outside a Walmart in Texas in what police are calling a tragic human trafficking case.More >
11 a.m. update: "Currently, we have 64,141 customers without power . . . This will be a multiple day restoration event and we expect outages to go into tomorrow."More >
An 11-year-old girl suffered bone-deep lacerations when what was probably a fish chewed on her foot and ankle as she cooled off in a northeastern Minnesota lake.More >
A 36-year-old man from Smithville died early Sunday morning in a two-vehicle accident in Clay County.More >
A man who was denied a $5 million lottery jackpot because his teenage son bought the ticket is suing the California Lottery Commission.More >
Tamba Hali, linebacker for the Kansas City Chiefs, took to his Twitter account on Saturday to express his concerns about his playing time.More >
A 21-year-old woman is in custody after allegedly running over another woman with her vehicle.More >
A Blue Springs business owner is cleaning up a costly mess after vandals shattered windows at his dealership off 40 Highway.More >
