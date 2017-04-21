Police search for suspect after shooting at Independence QuikTrip

The shooting happened about 10:30 p.m. at the QuikTrip near Missouri Highway 291 and E Gudgell Road. (KCTV5)

Police in Independence are searching for a suspect after a shooting at a QuikTrip on Thursday night.

The shooting happened about 10:30 p.m. at the store near Missouri Highway 291 and E Gudgell Road.

When officers arrived, they found a person who had been shot in the store’s parking lot.

No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting but investigators say there are witnesses and are hoping they can help them track down the shooter.

“We know that there were witnesses who didn’t stick around to give us more information,” said John Syme Independence Police Department. “We’d like them to come forward. Obviously, the detectives are doing their part, they are gathering a lot of information right now.”

Authorities say the victim of the shooting suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to survive.

QuikTrip employees are not commenting on the shooting but the store does have security cameras. Police have not said if the crime was caught on camera or not.

A suspect description has not been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline (816) 474-TIPS.

