Recent KCK homicide victim was Pamela Butler's sister

A 21-year-old woman is in custody after allegedly running over another woman with her vehicle.More >
A 21-year-old woman is in custody after allegedly running over another woman with her vehicle.More >
She's A Pistol shooter Londro Emanuel Patterson III, 22, has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 25 years, plus an additional 94 months.More >
She's A Pistol shooter Londro Emanuel Patterson III, 22, has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 25 years, plus an additional 94 months.More >
A new website called TruePeopleSearch.com is creating shock waves when it comes to privacy.More >
A new website called TruePeopleSearch.com is creating shock waves when it comes to privacy.More >
The family of 35-year-old Richard Degraffenreid says he was brain dead on arrival. He ended up in jail Thursday night because of a parole violation.More >
The family of 35-year-old Richard Degraffenreid says he was brain dead on arrival. He ended up in jail Thursday night because of a parole violation.More >
John Heard, an actor best known for his roles in Home Alone, Big, and the Sopranos, died Friday according to multiple reports.More >
John Heard, an actor best known for his roles in Home Alone, Big, and the Sopranos, died Friday according to multiple reports.More >
A man has died on a front porch after being shot in Kansas City on Friday night.More >
A man has died on a front porch after being shot in Kansas City on Friday night.More >
Not all heroes wear capes, but some Walmart employees do. At least during “Back to School” season. In a post on social media, Kennedy, a 21-year-old from Arkansas, posted a photo of herself in a cape during her shift at Walmart.More >
Not all heroes wear capes, but some Walmart employees do. At least during “Back to School” season. In a post on social media, Kennedy, a 21-year-old from Arkansas, posted a photo of herself in a cape during her shift at Walmart.More >