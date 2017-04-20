Recent KCK homicide victim was Pamela Butler's sister

A woman whose 10-year-old daughter was abducted and murdered in KCK 18 years ago is now dealing with another daughter's murder.

A woman whose 10-year-old daughter was abducted and murdered in KCK 18 years ago is now dealing with another daughter's murder.

The murder of Pamela Butler in 1999 made national headlines and put a man on death row. She would be 28 now if she had lived.

On Wednesday night, her older sister was found shot to death inside a car in KCK.

Pamela Butler's mother, Cherri West, now lives more than an hour away from KCK, but she drove there on Thursday to do what she could to help police solve the murder of another daughter.

Police in KCK came to 911 Kansas Ave., just after 11 p.m. on Wednesday night in response to a shooting call.

On Thursday, they identified the woman discovered in the car as 34-year-old Casey Eaton.

She was just a teenager when the frantic search for her 10-year-old half-sister captivated the metro.

Witnesses saw a man throw Pamela Butler into a truck while she was rollerblading near her home in the Armourdale neighborhood.

Three days later, they found her body in the woods behind a Grain Valley church. She had been raped and strangled to death.

Keith Nelson was sentenced to death - and 15 years later is still on death row. Pamela's mother recently expressed frustration with the fact that he hasn't been executed yet.

Now she is mourning the loss of another murdered child, an adult who struggled with drug addiction, according to her family and court records.

The car where she was found shot to death was parked in front of the house where she had been living for the past month with her boyfriend and his mom.

Eaton's cousin told KCTV5 at about 7:30 Thursday that her mother was still talking with detectives, doing whatever she can to help them identify and find the killer of what is now a second daughter taken by violence.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.