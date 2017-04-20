Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries in KCK - KCTV5

Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries in KCK

File photo.
KANSAS CITY, KS

Police in KCK are working an injury accident at Third and Franklin Ave. 

Kansas City, KS Police Chief Terry Zeigler said the injuries are life-threatening. 

An adult pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. Police say the driver remained on the scene and cooperated with police.

