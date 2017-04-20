16 metro hotels impacted by nationwide hack - KCTV5

16 metro hotels impacted by nationwide hack

People who stayed at a handful of metro hotels are being asked to check their credit card statements. 

A nationwide hack stole thousands of credit card numbers from hotels across the country. 

Sixteen hotels, including the Crowne Plaza, are located in the Kansas City metro area. 

The hotel hacks happened between late September and late December of last year. 

Full list of the hotels: 

  • Holiday Inn Express Independence  
  • Staybridge Suites Kansas City Independence
  • Crowne Plaza Kansas City Downtown1301
  • Holiday Inn Kansas City Airport
  • Holiday Inn Kansas City-Ne-I-435
  • Holiday Inn Express Kansas City Sport Complex
  • Candlewood Suites Kansas City Airport
  • Candlewood Suites Kansas City
  • Holiday Inn Express North Kansas City
  • Candlewood Suites St. Joseph
  • Holiday Inn Express   Kansas City - Village West
  • Candlewood Suites Kansas City Speedway
  • Holiday Inn Express Lawrence
  • Holiday Inn Express Olathe
  • Candlewood Suites Olathe
  • Holiday Inn Overland Park-Conv Center

