16 metro hotels impacted by nationwide hack

People who stayed at a handful of metro hotels are being asked to check their credit card statements.

A nationwide hack stole thousands of credit card numbers from hotels across the country.

Sixteen hotels, including the Crowne Plaza, are located in the Kansas City metro area.

The hotel hacks happened between late September and late December of last year.

Full list of the hotels:

Holiday Inn Express Independence

Staybridge Suites Kansas City Independence

Crowne Plaza Kansas City Downtown1301

Holiday Inn Kansas City Airport

Holiday Inn Kansas City-Ne-I-435

Holiday Inn Express Kansas City Sport Complex

Candlewood Suites Kansas City Airport

Candlewood Suites Kansas City

Holiday Inn Express North Kansas City

Candlewood Suites St. Joseph

Holiday Inn Express Kansas City - Village West

Candlewood Suites Kansas City Speedway

Holiday Inn Express Lawrence

Holiday Inn Express Olathe

Candlewood Suites Olathe

Holiday Inn Overland Park-Conv Center

