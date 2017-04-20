Man charged in connection with Tuesday’s shooting in Raytown

An 18-year-old Raytown man has been charged in Tuesday’s shooting that left one man seriously injured.

David A. Turner faces charges of first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

According to court records, Raytown police went to the area of 56th and Woodson late on Tuesday after getting a call about a shooting.

Police searched for a suspect and found Turner in the area of 58th and Westridge. He matched the suspect's description and had a handgun and a shell casing in his pocket.

Turner told police that the victim approached him on the street, said something, and seemed aggressive, so he shot his gun multiple times, hitting the victim in the chest.

Doctors who were in the emergency room said the victim had been shot in the back.

Prosecutors have requested a bond of $100,000.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.