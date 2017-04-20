Citizens Task Force on Violence makes moves to address KC's violent crime problems

Taskforce members presented three key areas of recommendations to Mayor Sly James. (KCTV)

On Thursday, Mayor Sly James and others gathered at the St. Mark Child and Family Development Center to present final recommendations for the Citizens Task Force on Violence.

The task force has spent more than a year studying ways to address Kansas City’s violent crime problems.

According to Mayor Sly James, the recommendations presented on Thursday will now be pushed forward.

The idea of the task force is to combat longstanding issues that plague the community.

In a total of 12 public meetings, they were able to listen to members of the public, neighborhood associations, and agencies to get a grasp on what’s needed.

They were able to come up with long-term policy recommendations coupled with short-term tools.

Taskforce members presented three key areas of recommendations to Mayor Sly James.

Those included policy solutions, community-based solutions and public engagement and education. All of those use tools that are already provided throughout the city.

According to Mayor Sly James, there has been money allocated in the 2017 budget to hire someone who will coordinate these efforts that the task force recommended.

“A full-time employee who will work with all the spare parts in order to create a seamless approach to this in a way that we never have before,” said Mayor James.

Mayor James stresses that in order to curb the violence there has to be a community effort where everyone is engaged.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.