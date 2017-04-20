New exhibit coming to Union Station presents mummy history

Union Station officials announced that a nationally recognized exhibit will be making its debut in Kansas City. (Submitted)

It's called Mummies of the World and is known to be one of the most popular museum exhibitions traveling in North America.

The exhibit has been visited by over 1.6 million people nationwide.

People will have the chance to see mummy’s that have either been mummified naturally or through some artificial means. Each mummy has been identified so you can learn about prior civilizations and how people lived and ate.

According to executive vice president Jerry Baber, the exhibit teaches you about the science surrounding mummification.

“So the CT scans that are used to help us understand what happened to their body, what kind of diseases these cultures had, what these people died from, and the DNA analysis that goes into it. There’s a lot of science that goes into how we learn about our history, and we learn from these mummies and so we do a lot about educating people about how these sciences are applied,” Baber said.

The current Pompeii exhibit ends on Memorial Day weekend. Mummies of the World will replace it on June 20.

