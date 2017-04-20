New convention hotel in downtown Kansas City gets final OK to build

The city council gave final approval Thursday to build a Hyatt Regency Convention Hotel near 16th and Wyandotte streets. (File)

The downtown skyline could be changing, and Kansas City is strengthening its ability to attract and keep conventions.

The city council gave final approval Thursday to build a Hyatt Regency Convention Hotel near 16th and Wyandotte streets.

Mayor Sly James says the project has been decades in the making. Previous administrations and councils tried but failed, but patience has paid off.

Developers say the project will call for 100-plus construction jobs, and once complete, the hotel will hire more than 300 full time employees.

Councilman Scott Taylor says the city has lost out on more than 70 conventions and hundreds of millions of dollars over the past few years due to the lack of overnight accommodations.

The city passed this deal without spending money from the general fund.

"There's a combination of things we use some different tools including the convention tax. So, when visitors come to the city such as sales tax in a hotel that money goes into a fund we can use that to reinvest for other things like this,”

Tax increment financing will also be used. The hotel designs show a 23-story building which includes 801 guest rooms. It will also include two restaurants.

James said 25 million people came to the city last year. He says this hotel will make a huge difference.

