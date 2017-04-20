Gardner police arrest, charge 21-year-old for pinhole camera in woman’s window

A disturbing discovery in a Gardner apartment has landed a man in jail.

The man appeared in the Johnson County Courthouse on Thursday after being charged with breach of privacy.

That's the official term for the felony crime Justin Stearns is accused of.

Gardner Police say they arrested the 21-year-old after a woman, also in her early 20s, found a pinhole camera in her window pointed at her.

The charge specifies that the camera was installed "secretly" for the purpose of capturing her "nude or in a state of undress."

It's not clear yet whether any images were actually captured.

The dates listed in the charges suggest that the camera went up just a day before the woman found it.

Stearns has been released from jail after making the $2,000 in bond money.

