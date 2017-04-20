Kansas City business owner pleads guilty to defrauding VA

The owner of a medical business has admitted in federal court in Kansas City his role in a fraud scheme involving disability examinations of veterans under contract for the Department of Veterans Affairs. (KCTV5)

David Biersmith, 80, waived his right to a grand jury and pleaded guilty Thursday to one count each of health care fraud and making a false statement to a federal agency.

As the owner and operator of Industrial Medical Center, Biersmith also admitted making false statements about his role in the physical examinations of commercial truck drivers.

Wayne Williamson, 74, a former doctor who worked as a medical consultant Biersmith's business, pleaded guilty in January to similar health care fraud charges.

