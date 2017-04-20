Osage County school closes for day after ‘Columbine-type threat’

A school in Carbondale was closed on Thursday after receiving a threat via social media from a 15-year-old on Wednesday.

On Wednesday around 6 p.m., the Osage County Sheriff’s Office was told about a possible threat made against the Santa Fe Trail High School.

The authorities immediately began investigating and, at 7 p.m., a 15-year-old boy was arrested.

The threat was verbal and no weapons or explosives were involved. Osage County Sheriff Laurie Dunn said it was a “Columbine-type threat.”

The case will be forwarded to the Osage County Attorney’s Office where formal charges will be determined.

The Santa Fe Trail School District chose to be closed on Thursday, due to this threat.

School is scheduled to be held on Friday and they plan to have extra officers present.

April 20 is the anniversary of the 1999 attack at Columbine High School in Colorado, in which two students killed 13 people before taking their own lives.

KWCH and WIBW contributed to this report.

