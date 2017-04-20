Man convicted in 2014 murder at 12th and Ewing - KCTV5

Man convicted in 2014 murder at 12th and Ewing

By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -

A Jackson County jury has convicted James Rhymer in the 2014 murder of David Mendez.

The jury convicted Rhymer of second-degree murder, first-degree assault, kidnapping, and three counts of armed criminal action.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced the decision on Thursday. Rhymer will be sentenced on July 7.

Witnesses told police Rhymer shot Mendez in the area of 12th and Ewing while Mendez was in a vehicle, according to court records.

Rhymer then tried to burn the body and dispose of it in a rural area south of KC.

Police later found the burned pickup truck and Mendez’s body. They took Rhymer in custody after he barricaded himself in his apartment in KC.

