Six primetime games for Chiefs during 2017 season

The New England Patriots will open the 2017 NFL season at home against the Kansas City Chiefs, ESPN reports.

The Kansas City Chiefs will play a league-high six games on primetime during the 2017 season.

The first primetime game - and first of the season - is a trip to the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots.

Three of the team's first five games will be nationally televised. The Chiefs return to Monday Night Football with a home game against the Washington Redskins.

Following a Sunday night showdown in Houston, the Chiefs return home Oct. 15 to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers knocked out the Chiefs in the playoffs last season.

The following Thursday, Kansas City makes what could be their final trip to Oakland for a Thursday Night Game.

The entire schedule, which includes multiple national televised games:

Date Opponent Time Network

Thursday, Sept. 7 at New England Patriots 7:30 p.m. NBC

Sunday, Sept. 17 Philadelphia Eagles Noon FOX

Sunday, Sept. 24 at Los Angeles Chargers 3:25 p.m. CBS

Monday, Oct. 2 Washington Redskins 7:30 p.m. ESPN

Sunday, Oct. 8 at Houston Texans* 7:30 p.m. NBC

Sunday, Oct. 15 Pittsburgh Steelers* 3:25 p.m. CBS

Thursday, Oct. 19 at Oakland Raiders 7:25 p.m. CBS/NFLN/Amazon

Monday, Oct. 30 Denver Broncos 7:30 p.m. ESPN

Sunday, Nov. 5 at Dallas Cowboys* 3:25 p.m. CBS

Sunday, Nov. 12 BYE WEEK - - - - - - - -

Sunday, Nov. 19 at New York Giants* Noon CBS

Sunday, Nov. 26 Buffalo Bills* Noon CBS

Sunday, Dec. 3 at New York Jets* Noon CBS

Sunday, Dec. 10 Oakland Raiders* Noon CBS

Saturday, Dec. 16 Los Angeles Chargers 7:30 p.m. NFLN

Sunday, Dec. 24 Miami Dolphins Noon CBS

Sunday, Dec. 31 at Denver Broncos* 3:25 p.m. CBS

“Being selected to play in the season-opening game and having a league-high six primetime contests is a tremendous honor and a tribute to our team and organization,” Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid said in a statement. “We’ve already started preparation for these teams and we know we have a lot of great challenges ahead of us. We are looking forward to getting in front of Chiefs Kingdom and building off the success we had last season.”

Kansas City finished the 2016-2017 season as the AFC West Champions and with a 12-4 record.

Questions remain for the Chiefs as they come off a widely successful 2016-2017 season. One of the questions focuses on who will open the season as the team’s quarterback.

The 2017 NFL Draft starts at 7 p.m. on April 27. The Chiefs own the 27th pick, one many are calling for them to use on a quarterback. The team has not drafted a quarterback in the first round since drafting Todd Blackledge with the seventh pick in the 1983 draft.

