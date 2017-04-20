Jury finds sexual predator guilty in Jackson County

An illegal immigrant has been found guilty of four counts first-degree statutory sodomy and two counts of first-degree child molestation.

On Wednesday, a Jackson County jury found 33-year-old Isidro Cruz-Basurto guilty of the charges after less than an hour.

From 2012 to 2014, he molested a 7-year-old girl. When questioned, Cruz-Basurto said he was conducting “private medical exams” in his bedroom to test and see if anyone else was abusing the girl.

Cruz-Basurto faces up to life imprisonment on each sodomy count and up to 15 years for each molestation count. He faces a minimum of at least 40 years in prison. Sentencing will be on June 8.

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley attributed the speed with which the jury made their decision to “the diligent and meticulous work of our attorneys.” “I am proud of their efforts to seek justice,” he said. “My hope is the people of Jackson County can rest a little easier knowing this dangerous criminal is behind bars and away from their children.”

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.