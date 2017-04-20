Merriam police say missing 12-year-old boy found safe - KCTV5

Merriam police say missing 12-year-old boy found safe

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Teddy Prock was last seen wearing a turquoise shirt and black shorts with a turquoise stripe. He was riding a black bike. (Merriam Police Department) Teddy Prock was last seen wearing a turquoise shirt and black shorts with a turquoise stripe. He was riding a black bike. (Merriam Police Department)
MERRIAM, KS (KCTV) -

Merriam police have located a missing 12-year-old boy.

Teddy Prock was found safe about 7 p.m. Thursday.

