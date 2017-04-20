Easy Oreo Truffles

Courtesy: Kraft

Ingredients

36 OREO Cookies, finely crushed, divided

1 pkg. (8 oz.) PHILADELPHIA Cream Cheese, softened

4 pkg. (4 oz. each) BAKER'S Semi-Sweet Chocolate, broken into pieces, melted

Directions

Reserve 1/4 cup cookie crumbs. Mix cream cheese and remaining cookie crumbs until blended; shape into 48 (1-inch) balls. Freeze 10 minutes. Cover rimmed baking sheet with waxed paper. Dip cream cheese balls in melted chocolate; place on prepared baking sheet. Sprinkle with reserved cookie crumbs. Refrigerate 1 hour or until firm.

