NO CHURN OREO ICE CREAM

INGREDIENTS

2 cup Heavy Whipping Cream

14 oz Sweetened Condensed Milk

12 oz Oreos

1 tsp Vanilla

DIRECTIONS

Crush 2/3 of cookies in food processor.

Crumble remainder by hand to get variety of size pieces.

In a large bowl, whisk, heavy cream and vanilla on high speed until soft peaks form.

Fold in condensed milk until blended.

Fold in crushed cookies.

Spread this mixture into a loaf pan.

Cover with foil and freeze for 6 hours or until firm.

