No Churn Oreo Ice Cream

By Better Kansas City
NO CHURN OREO ICE CREAM

Courtesy: Kraft

INGREDIENTS
2 cup Heavy Whipping Cream
14 oz Sweetened Condensed Milk
12 oz Oreos
1 tsp Vanilla

DIRECTIONS
Crush 2/3 of cookies in food processor.
Crumble remainder by hand to get variety of size pieces.
In a large bowl, whisk, heavy cream and vanilla on high speed until soft peaks form.
Fold in condensed milk until blended.
Fold in crushed cookies.
Spread this mixture into a loaf pan.
Cover with foil and freeze for 6 hours or until firm.

