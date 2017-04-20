NO CHURN OREO ICE CREAM
Courtesy: Kraft
INGREDIENTS
2 cup Heavy Whipping Cream
14 oz Sweetened Condensed Milk
12 oz Oreos
1 tsp Vanilla
DIRECTIONS
Crush 2/3 of cookies in food processor.
Crumble remainder by hand to get variety of size pieces.
In a large bowl, whisk, heavy cream and vanilla on high speed until soft peaks form.
Fold in condensed milk until blended.
Fold in crushed cookies.
Spread this mixture into a loaf pan.
Cover with foil and freeze for 6 hours or until firm.
