Body found in Cass County farm field identified

Authorities in Cass County have identified the body of a man found in a field outside of Harrisonville.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office has identified the body as Vincent J. Royal, 36, of Independence. Investigators believe that Royal was in a vehicle that fled from deputies on April 4.

The vehicle pursuit began about 1 a.m. north of Peculiar on Interstate 49. The driver lost control and crashed in the area at E. 275th Street and Hayden Bridge Road outside of Harrisonville.

The driver was immediately taken into custody at the scene. Several deputies and a K-9 Unit searched the area for Royal but did not find him.

Royal's body was found Wednesday by a mushroom hunter in a farm field near East 278th Street and State Route DD.

The Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office has not released a cause of death.

