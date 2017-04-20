VIDEO: Man punches woman after altercation at Royals game

<span itemprop="name" content="KC Royals Fan Punches Woman After She Allegedly Hits and Spits On Him"></span> <span itemprop="description" content="A male Kansas City Royals fan reached back and socked a woman in the face after she allegedly spit on him in the stands at a game ... and BOTH people got arrested."></span> <span itemprop="duration" content="19"></span> <span itemprop="thumbnail" content="http://cfvod.kaltura.com/p/591531/sp/59153100/thumbnail/entry_id/0_56f9etld/version/100012"></span> <span itemprop="width" content="500"></span> <span itemprop="height" content="330"></span>

Two people were arrested Tuesday night at a Royals game after a woman spit on a man and he, in return, punched her in the face.

The incident happened about 10 p.m. in section 145 at Kauffman Stadium during a game between the Kansas City Royals and the San Francisco Giants.

TMZ released a video showing a man wearing a No. 15 jersey punching a woman. A stadium employee in a yellow shirt then responded to the situation.

Off-duty Kansas City police officers working the event responded and arrested both the man and the woman.

According to court records, the two involved in the incident have been identified as Amy Lynn Blake, 25, of Riverside and Edmond Lee Stryker, 53, of Lexington.

Stryker was taken into custody on the steps of section 145. Blake tried to leave the scene and took her jersey off, putting it in a friend's purse in an attempt to make herself less identifiable to police. Officers took her into custody in section 252.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ that they spoke with multiple witnesses who said Blake was the aggressor and that she had spit several times and smacked Stryker before he retaliated.

The Royals' director of event operations wanted to press disorderly conduct charges against both individuals. They had calmed down when they reached the security officer, however, so both were given a signature bond, released, and escorted out of the stadium.

Royals officials say incidents like this aren’t a part of their culture.

"The last thing we want in the stands is a fight going on because that's not the atmosphere the Royals have hosted over the years, especially in baseball," said Toby Cook, the Royals' vice president of publicity.

