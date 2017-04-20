Topeka woman sentenced for health care fraud involving developmentally disabled adults

A Topeka woman was sentenced Wednesday to 30 months in federal prison for billing Medicaid for services she did not provide to developmentally disabled adult patients.

Kristina Hansel, 45, Topeka, Kan., pleaded guilty in November 2016 in federal court in Topeka to one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud.

The crimes occurred while Hansel owned and operated Achieve Services, LLC, which was licensed to provide day and residential services to developmentally disabled adults.

In her plea, Hansel admitted to billing Medicaid for services not provided, providing false and fraudulent documentation, or no documentation at all, making false and fraudulent statements to obtain and renew her license and failing to hire a Registered Nurse or a License Practical Nurse to provide medical services, including medication administration.

Hansel also admitted that in one case she withheld medical treatment from a patient and directed others to help her cover up medication overdoses so licensing authorities would not learn of the problem.

She was ordered to pay more than $480,000 in restitution.

