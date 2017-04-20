Debate swirls around possible changes for Buck O'Neil Bridge

The price tag to build a brand-new bridge next to the existing one would cost about $200 million. (KCTV5)

The Buck O’Neil Bridge is more than 60 years old, and with that comes some issues that need to be addressed, sooner rather than later.

The main connector to downtown has substantial rusting on the understructure. Fixing that, along with concrete and joint issues, would cost about $50 million and would inconvenience drivers for two years as the bridge would have to be shut down.

Other options have been explored by those charged with replacing the bridge.

The price tag to build a brand-new bridge next to the existing one would cost about $200 million.

The question that remains is who will pay for the changes once a decision has been made.

Mayor Sly James said the newly voted GoBonds will not be touched for the project. City officials are considering a resolution that would give the city manager 60 days to work with regional partners on a plan to help the state fund a new bridge.

MoDOT and other transportation officials will be at a meeting at 8:45 a.m. to discuss the possibility of building a new bridge and how that would work.

