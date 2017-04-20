Woman found dead after shooting in KCK identified

When officers arrived, they found a white woman, in her thirties, dead from a gunshot wound and lying inside a vehicle. (KCTV5)

A woman was found dead, inside a vehicle, after a shooting late Wednesday night.

Police responded about 11:05 p.m. to the 900 block of Kansas Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a white woman dead from an apparent gunshot wound and lying inside a vehicle.

Later on Thursday, authorities identified that woman as 34-year-old Casey M. Eaton from Kansas City, Kansas.

Authorities have not released any information about a possible suspect.

Several homes and businesses are in the area. The area is also reported to be very well lit.

They are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call the TIPS Hotline 816-474-TIPS.

