KCK residents express more concern with development project at Indian Springs location

For the second time this month, citizens gave the developer an earful on the proposal, but many also made it clear it's not him they're mad at. (KCTV5)

The old Indian Springs Mall in KCK was torn down more than a year ago.

City officials have been struggling ever since with how to use the massive space, but the solution they've come up with has caused an uproar among residents.

It's the city for approaching the developer and in their opinion, selling them short.

The plan for what the developer, Lane4, described as flex-tech industrial, warehouses with small offices for online retailers didn't sit well with many.

"You all are talking about building a flex tech industrial building? How about building something for the children?," said resident Tracy Lee.

Residents raised the idea of building a community center at the location.

But Hunter Harris of Lane4 says the proposal will help get the Indian Springs location back going in terms of economic development.

"What we have brought forward is an economic engine to help get something re-started at Indian Springs and help provide a tax base," Harris said.

Money is another point of contention, according to some at the hearing.

Lane4 wants to buy 26.9 acres for $750,000 with a tax abatement of 75 percent over 10 years.

When the city sent out a request for proposals for development of the property, no one responded.

They asked Lane4 to consider it, and Lane4 says it's competing with other cities tax incentives - at locations with much higher surrounding household incomes to appeal to tenants.

The next meeting is on April 24 when the commission will decide on a resolution of intent, with a final vote set in late May.

