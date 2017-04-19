CBS News: Manhunt underway for leaker inside CIA

Both the CIA and the FBI are conducting the investigation into what's being classified as one of the worst breeches in the history of the CIA. (File AP)

CBS News reports a manhunt is underway for an individual believed to have leaked top secret documents to WikiLeaks.

Both the CIA and the FBI are conducting the investigation into what's being classified as one of the worst breeches in the history of the CIA.

Thousands of documents described as top-secret were exposed in the breech, CBS News reports. The documents described the agency's tools used to penetrate smartphones, smart TV's and computer systems, according to the report.

CBS News, citing sources, say they're looking for either a CIA employee or contractor who had evidence to the documents, which have been published by WikiLeaks.

Hundreds of individuals have had access to the documents that leaked, according to the CBS News report.

