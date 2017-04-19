West Platte High School football coach killed in 4-vehicle accid - KCTV5

West Platte High School football coach killed in 4-vehicle accident

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
By Caroline Sweeney, News Reporter
The Missouri Highway Patrol says a semi crossed the median and hit three vehicles. (KCTV5) The Missouri Highway Patrol says a semi crossed the median and hit three vehicles. (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

The West Platte High School community is in mourning, coming to terms with the death of head football coach Nate Danneman.

The wreck happened about 6:46 p.m. Wednesday on southbound Interstate 29 near Camden Point. Danneman was pronounced dead at the scene after his car was hit by a semi-truck that crossed the center line.

Danneman’s 3-year-old daughter was in the car with him. She was unhurt. The crash closed the highway for hours while police investigated.

Danneman was also in charge of the wrestling team. In this 1A school district, other Kansas City Interscholastic Conference coaches knew him well too.

“You know, he’s working his tail off trying to make sure his kids play hard and they played hard for him. You could tell they liked him,” said Aaron Fritz, Mid-Buchanan head football coach.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Danneman’s wife and two daughters. To donate, click here.

There is a vigil Thursday night at the high school. It is open to the public. It starts at 8 p.m. and organizers ask people to bring their own candles. 

Several coaches from schools in the area have shared their condolences for the fallen coach.

West Platte High School issued a statement Thursday morning.

"Last night, the West Platte family lost a dear member. Nathan Danneman will always be known as a positive and hard-working role model for our kids and staff. He will be greatly missed. Our deepest sympathies go out to Coach Danneman's family during this time of grief."

