Lake City Ammunition Plant cancels furloughs scheduled for employees

UPDATE:

Orbital ATK has reviewed its resource planning and has finalized a plan that will allow it to safely resume full production at the Lake City Army Ammunition plant as soon as possible.

Therefore, there will be no furloughs at the facility in the immediate future.

Employees have been informed of the decision.

“Our employees are the most important resource we have,” said Michael Kahn, President of Orbital ATK Defense Systems Group. “The leadership of Orbital ATK reviewed the situation and felt it was in the best interest of both the employees and the company to focus on returning to full operational capability and to not furlough employees.”

Previous report:

Up to 300 full-time employees at the Lake City Ammunition Plant found out Wednesday they will be furloughed until the facility can get back to full capacity.

Those furloughs are expected to begin at the end of the week, according to a spokesperson for Orbital ATK.

The explosion that killed one and injured four heavily damaged the primer mixing operations at the plant, and until that area is up and running, materials are not available for production.

The plant is still finalizing a recovery plan, but it's unknown when there will be a return to normal operations.

The ATF just completed its investigation last week on Friday.

U. S. Army investigators and OSHA are now on the scene conducting their investigations.

