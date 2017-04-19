Kansas City Renaissance Festival announces end of elephant rides - KCTV5

Kansas City Renaissance Festival announces end of elephant rides

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -

The Kansas City Renaissance Festival has decided to end elephant rides for the upcoming year. 

The festival made the announce on Facebook page. 

"The Kansas City Renaissance Festival has been a longstanding tradition in the Kansas City community by listening to the concerns and cares of our valued patrons," the announcement reads. "With that in mind, we have decided to end the elephant ride this upcoming season. We have received countless letters, phone calls, and Facebook messages from patrons asking to end this outdated ride."

