Lee's Summit police seek help identifying 2 who stole from Victoria's Secret

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -

The Lee's Summit Police Department is asking for help in catching two people who stole merchandise from a Victoria's Secret.

Surveillance video shows the suspects going into the store and grabbing handfuls of clothing.

The suspects fled in a gray Nissan Maxima that was waiting for them in the parking lot.

If you can identify the suspects, please call police at 816-969-1756.

