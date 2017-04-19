Lee's Summit police seek help identifying 2 who stole from Victoria's Secret

The Lee's Summit Police Department is asking for help in catching two people who stole merchandise from a Victoria's Secret. (Lee's Summit Police Department)

The Lee's Summit Police Department is asking for help in catching two people who stole merchandise from a Victoria's Secret.

Surveillance video shows the suspects going into the store and grabbing handfuls of clothing.

The suspects fled in a gray Nissan Maxima that was waiting for them in the parking lot.

If you can identify the suspects, please call police at 816-969-1756.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.