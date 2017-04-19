Police discover, identify body inside vehicle in Kansas City

Police officers discovered a body inside a parked vehicle Wednesday morning on the 3500 block of E. 51st St. (KCTV5)

Police officers discovered a body inside a parked vehicle Wednesday morning in the Deerbrook Apartments.

Investigator returned to the crime scene Wednesday evening to speak with residents.

In a news release from Kansas City police, officers say they noticed a foul odor coming from the vehicle.

“I smelled it all the way over here,” Alfred Hardin, a resident said. “I saw the hawks flying low. I knew something was wrong yesterday.”

Police are investigating the death as a homicide.

Video: A bystander shot this video of investigators dusting for prints after a man's body was found in a parked car. New details @10 @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/5xTsaXz6UX — Rudy Harper (@RudyKCTV5) April 20, 2017

Police were called to the complex to tow an illegally parked vehicle. Investigators have not released an official cause of death.

On Thursday, the person was identified as 38-year-old Leonzo Harvey.

If you have information about this case, contact police or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.