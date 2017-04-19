Police discover, identify body inside vehicle in Kansas City - KCTV5

Police discover, identify body inside vehicle in Kansas City

Police officers discovered a body inside a parked vehicle Wednesday morning on the 3500 block of E. 51st St. (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Police officers discovered a body inside a parked vehicle Wednesday morning in the Deerbrook Apartments.

Investigator returned to the crime scene Wednesday evening to speak with residents.

In a news release from Kansas City police, officers say they noticed a foul odor coming from the vehicle. 

“I smelled it all the way over here,” Alfred Hardin, a resident said. “I saw the hawks flying low. I knew something was wrong yesterday.”

Police are investigating the death as a homicide. 

Police were called to the complex to tow an illegally parked vehicle. Investigators have not released an official cause of death.

On Thursday, the person was identified as 38-year-old Leonzo Harvey.

If you have information about this case, contact police or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). 

