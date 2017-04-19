Wyandotte County cracking down on poor yards

Wyandotte County is cracking down on yards that don't give off the best appeal. (Abigael Jaymes/KCTV5 News)

Wyandotte County is cracking down on yards that don't give off the best appeal.

In a recent newsletter sent to thousands of residents, the Unified Government asked for residents and businesses to step up their mowing efforts, and also removal junk and debris from their yards.

This is all apart of an enhancement program going on throughout the community called "SOAR."

In addition, the Unified Government will also be working to maintain vacant and abandoned properties.

According to the Assistant County Administrator Melissa Mundt, this is all being done to improve the overall appearance and safety of residents.

“So through mowing, we believe that helps enhance the appearance of our community especially during these warm weather months if we don’t have tall grass and debris,” Mundt said.

According to Mundt, those who don't comply to the new procedure will be given a 14-day "notice."

If the resident or tenant doesn’t comply by re-inspection they can be cited with a fine.

That fine can increase from $100 to $500 for continuous failures to comply.

