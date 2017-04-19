Fort Riley staff asking for help in locating missing soldier

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Command staff at Ft. Riley are asking for help locating a missing soldier.

In a release from the base, 37-year-old Staff Sgt. Garett Michael Swift has not been heard from since 9 p.m. Tuesday night.

He is a fire support specialist with base Headquarters Battery, 1st Battalion, 5th Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Inf. Div.

Staff Sgt. Swift drives a 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe, with Kansas license number HAV 507.

The release says they want to ensure Swift's welfare.

Anyone with information is asked to call is unit at (785) 239-0568 or Fort Riley Military Police Desk at (785) 239-6767.

Copyright 2017 WIBW. All rights reserved.