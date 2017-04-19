Man who shot Pleasant Valley officer in face sentenced to 100 years

Officer Jacob Baldwin and his family told a judge how that shooting affected them and really their entire family, including Baldwin's young daughter. (Angie Ricono/KCTV5 News)

A man convicted of shooting a Pleasant Valley police officer in the face was sentenced to 100 years on Wednesday.

Omar D. Maria will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Officer Jacob Baldwin pulled over Maria about 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 13, 2014 on southbound Interstate 35 just north of Interstate 435 in the Northland.

When Maria pulled to the shoulder, he immediately exited his vehicle and began shooting towards the officer. He then fled the scene in his vehicle. The attack was all caught on the officer's dash cam and is now being released.

The video shows how Baldwin pulled over a car that was driving slow in the fast lane with expired tags. Maria immediately fires off eight rounds in about three seconds. Baldwin was struck in the face below his eye.

That bullet is still in his skull, and amazingly, that officer survived. Doctors had to replace Officer Jacob Baldwin's eye socket and he still has double vision and nerve issues.

"I’m very happy. He got what he deserves. He has a lengthy criminal history. He hasn’t shown remorse. Someone who would attack a police officer would attack anyone," Baldwin said.

Baldwin and his family told a judge how that shooting affected them and really their entire family, including Baldwin's young daughter.

"Right when I was shot, there was a ton of blood coming out. All I could think about is this guy is not going to kill me. I'm going to get home and see my daughter," Baldwin said.

His mother testified how she fell to her knees in the kitchen when she heard the news that her son had been shot in the face.

"I just prayed God wouldn’t let him die and save him," Joyce Wagner said.

Baldwin returned to his job shortly after the shooting. He applauded the judge's sentence.

"Someone who would attack a police officer would attack anyone," he said.

The Clay County courtroom was packed with officers from Pleasant Valley and all surrounding departments. Officers sat in the jury box because all the seats were taken and then they lined the aisle.

As the prosecutor pointed out, the charges of assault and armed criminal action were probably centimeters from being a murder charge.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.