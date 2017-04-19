Chiefs LB Derrick Johnson named honorary pace car driver for Go Bowling 400

Johnson is a 12-year veteran for the Chiefs, and is franchise’s all-time leading tackler, 1,080 to date. (AP)

A Kansas City Chiefs linebacker is adding a rare honor to his already long list of accolades.

Chiefs linebacker, and one of the most recognizable athletes in Kansas City, Derrick Johnson will lead the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series field to the green flag as the honorary pace car driver for the Go Bowling 400 on May 13.

“I’m excited to have Derrick be a part of the Go Bowling 400,” Kansas Speedway President Patrick Warren said. “I like having the opportunity to introduce athletes in other sports to Kansas Speedway and NASCAR and Derrick is not only a great athlete but he is doing great things in our community.”

And Johnson shares in his excitement.

“I am really excited and honored to drive the pace car at Kansas Speedway’s Go Bowling 400,” Johnson said. “This is my first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race and I can’t think of a better way to experience it, especially in a city that I love.”

Johnson is a 12-year veteran for the Chiefs, and is franchise’s all-time leading tackler, 1,080 to date. He’s a team captain, four-time Pro Bowl selection, Pro Bowl MVP, and an All-Pro Selection, who has led the Chiefs defense since he was selected in the first-round out of the University of Texas in 2005.

Even more impressive than his on-field accomplishments, is Johnson’s dedication to the community through the Derrick Johnson Defend the Dream Foundation, which works to provide low-income and inner city young people throughout the Kansas City area with opportunities and resources to reach their full potential.

