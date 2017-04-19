3 Kansas universities will ban guns at large sporting events - KCTV5

Posted: Updated:
Posted by Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
(KCTV)
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) -

The state's three largest universities will be allowed to ban guns at large sporting events beginning in July.

The Kansas Board of Regents' governance committee on Wednesday approved a request by The University of Kansas, Kansas State and Wichita State to install security measures such as metal detectors and guards - either temporary or permanently - at games.

Kansas universities are required to allow concealed handguns on campuses beginning July 1 but the universities can ask for exceptions.

Kansas and Wichita State will ban guns from any event expected to draw more than 5,000 people. Kansas State will provide temporary security at its football and basketball stadiums for all ticketed athletic events.

Emporia State, Pittsburg State and Fort Hays State did not seek approval to ban guns at any events.

